Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address, With Footnotes By NPR

On Friday, January 20th, Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States. NPR hosts Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host special inauguration coverage from the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, overlooking the presidential platform, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. The program will feature the swearing in of the President and Vice President, speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team. Click here for the NPR New Live Inauguration Coverage Blog. The NPR Politics Team will provide live annotations of the inauguration speeches below.

