Daniel Levitin: Would Stress Be Less Stressful If We Planned For It In Advance?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Prevention.

About Daniel Levitin's TED Talk

After smashing his basement window to retrieve his misplaced keys, Daniel Levitin wondered, did stress prevent him from making a better choice? And how could he better prepare for these situations?

About Daniel Levitin



Daniel Levitin is Dean of Social Sciences at The Minerva Schools and a neuroscientist at McGill University. His research focuses on pattern processing in the brain.

He has written several books including This Is Your Brain On Music and most recently, The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight In the Age of Information Overload.

Daniel Levitin is also a musician who has consulted for several record labels and rock bands including the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan.

