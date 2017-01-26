Cultivating Place: Digging Deep - Fran Sorin

Originally aired 1/26/17

Digging deep: this is a phrase that has a wide variety of meanings and uses – both literal and figurative — in the garden, and in the body, mind and heart.

In a new year, many of us have a tendency to generate a to-do list of tasks and projects to start, to get in order or to finally this year complete in our lives – and if we are gardeners, our gardens are not left out of this energetic attention and intention.

To help integrate some of this energy — shore up your resolve and energize your physical, spiritual and artistic muscles — this week I am joined by Fran Sorin, “best-selling author, unshakeable optimist, coach and CBS radio news contributor.”

In 2004, with a well-established career in garden design, garden journalism and garden coaching, Fran published, “Digging Deep – Unearthing Your Creative Roots Through Gardening.” In 2016, a new revised edition of the book was published.