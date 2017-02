Originally aired 2/16/17

The emergency at Oroville Dam has focused a tremendous amount of attention on the dam itself, the awesome power of nature and the danger to people and property downstream.

But Lake Oroville is hardly the headwaters of the Feather River. Yesterday, NSPR’s Marc Albert looked into what if any help the series of dams upstream of Lake Oroville can be to authorities trying to prevent the lake from filling any further.