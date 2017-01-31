Common Ground For Common Good: Stable Hands

Turtle Bay Exploration Park is a fun, non-profit 300-acre gathering place in Redding featuring the Sundial Bridge, a museum, forestry & wildlife center, and arboretum and botanical gardens. At the gateway to the Sacramento River Trails, Turtle Bay celebrates far Northern California as part of the world we share.
Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum is a self-supported, volunteer-operated museum with a 501(c)(3) tax status. The museum’s mission is to assist in “Illuminating the past, present, and future of the Mount Shasta Region.” To fulfill this mission, the museum houses exhibits on the history and science related to Mt. Shasta and the surrounding areas.