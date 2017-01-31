Related Program: 
Common Ground For Common Good

Common Ground For Common Good: Stable Hands

By & 36 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Common Ground For Common Good
  • NSPR GM Beth Lamberson interviews Josh Dye and Mom Kay Dye of Stable Hands
    NSPR GM Beth Lamberson interviews Josh Dye and Mom Kay Dye of Stable Hands

Stable Hands’ mission is to promote physical, mental, and social health through equine assisted activities and therapy.

Tags: 
Common Ground

Related Content

Common Ground For Common Good: Northern Valley Catholic Social Service

By & Jan 24, 2017

Northern Valley Catholic Social Service provides low-cost or free mental health, housing, vocational and support services to individuals and families in California’s Northern Sacramento Valley.

Common Ground For Common Good: Turtle Bay Exploration Park

By & Jan 17, 2017

Turtle Bay Exploration Park is a fun, non-profit 300-acre gathering place in Redding featuring the Sundial Bridge, a museum, forestry & wildlife center, and arboretum and botanical gardens. At the gateway to the Sacramento River Trails, Turtle Bay celebrates far Northern California as part of the world we share. 

Common Ground For Common Good: Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum

By & Jan 3, 2017

Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum is a self-supported, volunteer-operated museum with a 501(c)(3) tax status. The museum’s mission is to assist in “Illuminating the past, present, and future of the Mount Shasta Region.” To fulfill this mission, the museum houses exhibits on the history and science related to Mt. Shasta and the surrounding areas.