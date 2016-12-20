Common Ground For Common Good: Siskiyou Family YMCA

Originally aired 12/20/16

Currently, the Siskiyou Family YMCA fills a huge void in what is an economically disadvantaged area, currently referred to as “frontier” in extreme Northern California.

There are few fitness or recreation opportunities for youth and the YMCA is a focal point for healthy activity. A large part of the community's recreation programs take place at the YMCA. Those activities include youth and adult sports leagues, camps, arts & enrichment programs, birthday parties and even whitewater rafting!

In addition to general recreation programs, the facility is used by the elementary and high schools for team practices, social activities and special events. The YMCA has become a community gathering place with a majority of community-wide events occurring at the facility throughout the year.