Common Ground For Common Good: Siskiyou Child Care Council

Originally aired 12/5/17

The Siskiyou Child Care Council is a private, non-profit organization funded by the California Department of Education’s Early Education and Support Division and public/private grants. Since 1980, Siskiyou Child Care Council has provided high quality child care and family resources to all of Siskiyou County. In the 2014-2015 fiscal year SCCC paid approximately $950,00 for child care and over $265,00 for preschool for children and families throughout Siskiyou County.