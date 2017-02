Cloud Wise Academy was formed to teach in-demand technical skills that employers are searching for in today’s market. There is currently a significant gap between the number of jobs open requiring these types of skills and the number of people in Shasta County who possess these skills.

There are smart people with a good work ethic, such as returning vets, who would be quite suitable for those high-demand jobs, if they had the right skills. They just need to be trained, and trained in the right way.