Common Ground For Common Good: Good News Rescue Mission – Journey Home

Journey Home is a ministry of the Good News Rescue Mission born out of the Safe City Project. It is designed to help people reconnect with family, employment and other opportunities that are located outside our community. Many of our neighbors have exhausted resources or have found it difficult to provide for their families here in the North State, but have found opportunities elsewhere and yet lack the means to relocate. The “Journey Home Project” assists these individuals and families with bus fare, clothing and meals to make the journey home where they can get a fresh start and get back on their feet.