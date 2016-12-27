Related Program: 
Common Ground For Common Good: Good News Rescue Mission – Journey Home

Journey Home is a ministry of the Good News Rescue Mission born out of the Safe City Project. It is designed to help people reconnect with family, employment and other opportunities that are located outside our community. Many of our neighbors have exhausted resources or have found it difficult to provide for their families here in the North State, but have found opportunities elsewhere and yet lack the means to relocate.  The “Journey Home Project” assists these individuals and families with bus fare, clothing and meals to make the journey home where they can get a fresh start and get back on their feet.

Currently, the Siskiyou Family YMCA fills a huge void in what is an economically disadvantaged area, currently referred to as “frontier” in extreme Northern California. 

There are few fitness or recreation opportunities for youth and the YMCA is a focal point for healthy activity. A large part of the community's recreation programs take place at the YMCA. Those activities include youth and adult sports leagues, camps, arts & enrichment programs, birthday parties and even whitewater rafting!

Two years after the devastating Boles fire in Weed, the community is still rebuilding. The Weed Long-Term Recovery Group is behind much of the ongoing efforts to recover what was lost. 

On this episode of Common Ground for Common Good, we talk with Bob Douglas, president of the board of directors for the State Theatre for the Arts in Red Bluff, about the ongoing restoration of the historic downtown theatre, first built in 1908.