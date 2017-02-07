Related Program: 
Common Ground For Common Good

Common Ground For Common Good: Cloud Wise Academy

By & 38 minutes ago
  • NSPR GM Beth Lamberson interviews Joe Mckenna of Cloud Wise Academy
    NSPR GM Beth Lamberson interviews Joe Mckenna of Cloud Wise Academy

Cloud Wise Academy was formed to teach in-demand technical skills that employers are searching for in today’s market. There is currently a significant gap between the number of jobs open requiring these types of skills and the number of people in Shasta County who possess these skills.

There are smart people with a good work ethic, such as returning vets, who would be quite suitable for those high-demand jobs, if they had the right skills. They just need to be trained, and trained in the right way.

The Cloud Wise Academy courses are designed to be practical and affordable for people holding down a job or taking care of family as they learn a new set of high- demand skills. The Academy serves people of all ages and there is no prior programming or technology experience needed. All students need is a laptop and a basic understanding of how to use it. 

Tags: 
Common Ground
Shasta County

Related Content

Common Ground For Common Good: Stable Hands

By & Jan 31, 2017

Stable Hands’ mission is to promote physical, mental, and social health through equine assisted activities and therapy.

Common Ground For Common Good: Northern Valley Catholic Social Service

By & Jan 24, 2017

Northern Valley Catholic Social Service provides low-cost or free mental health, housing, vocational and support services to individuals and families in California’s Northern Sacramento Valley.

Common Ground For Common Good: Turtle Bay Exploration Park

By & Jan 17, 2017

Turtle Bay Exploration Park is a fun, non-profit 300-acre gathering place in Redding featuring the Sundial Bridge, a museum, forestry & wildlife center, and arboretum and botanical gardens. At the gateway to the Sacramento River Trails, Turtle Bay celebrates far Northern California as part of the world we share. 

Common Ground For Common Good: Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum

By & Jan 3, 2017

Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum is a self-supported, volunteer-operated museum with a 501(c)(3) tax status. The museum’s mission is to assist in “Illuminating the past, present, and future of the Mount Shasta Region.” To fulfill this mission, the museum houses exhibits on the history and science related to Mt. Shasta and the surrounding areas.