Related Program: 
Common Ground For Common Good

Common Ground For Common Good: ChicoSol

By 52 minutes ago

ChicoSol's mission is to provide cross-cultural feature-writing and bold investigative reporting in the Chico area of the Northern Sacramento Valley.

ChicoSol is a nonprofit news organization covering issues overlooked by traditional media that are starved for resources or intimidated by controversy, providing a digital platform and partnering with other outlets to distribute our work. Their stories cross cultural borders, including those related to race, ethnicity, immigration status, language and class, and examine how power and policy affect the most vulnerable communities.

Tags: 
Common Ground

Related Content

Common Ground For Common Good: Chico Street Pastors

By Nov 28, 2017

Chico Street Pastors are part of an international initiative first pioneered in the UK in 2003 that forms an inter-denominational Christian response to urban problems, engaging with people on the streets to care, listen and dialogue. The Chico Street Pastors come together to offer practical assistance to whomever they encounter while walking the downtown area from 10PM to 4AM, Friday and Saturdays.

Common Ground For Common Good: North Valley InTune Music Foundation

By Nov 14, 2017

The North Valley InTune Music Foundation raises money for local public school music programs and inspire children to learn music and instruments. They also raise money for local foster children’s scholarships.

Common Ground For Common Good: Save The Rain

By & Elizabeth Castillo Nov 7, 2017

Save the Rain teaches water starved communities in East Africa to use rain as a sustainable water supply, stopping the needless deaths caused by the global water crisis. To achieve our mission, we educate communities to harvest the rain through roof water collection and passive irrigation.