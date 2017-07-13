Committee Chair Requests Donald Trump Jr. Testify On Capitol Hill

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tells NPR that he has sent a letter to Donald J. Trump Jr. saying that he wants the president's son to testify in an open session of the committee as early as next week and will subpoena him if necessary.

Trump Jr. told Sean Hannity of Fox News that he is willing to testify under oath about his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016.

