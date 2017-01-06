CAStorm: Winter Weather, Travel Resources

A series of storms beginning this weekend could bring flooding, road closures, and large amounts of snow to Northern California. Here are some resources you can use for ongoing weather and travel updates...

The National Weather Service is predicting most areas in the valley will see three to four inches of rain between Saturday and Monday, while the Sierra crest receives between 10 and 15 inches of rain or the equivalent as snow. Snow levels will be see-sawing as the storm progresses, starting low tonight before rising above pass levels by Saturday evening. Snow levels will fall sharply on Monday, with another system expected Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect flooding in all the usual places, and some unusual places as well.