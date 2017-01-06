CAStorm: Winter Weather, Travel Resources

A series of storms beginning this weekend could bring flooding, road closures, and large amounts of snow to Northern California. Here are some resources you can use for ongoing weather and travel updates...
- Winter travel tips from Caltrans
- Look up conditions for individual highways
- WeatherShare map shows road conditions, chain controls, accidents, traffic cams, all together on a zoomable map
- For Twitter updates, see the following accounts: @NWSSacramento, @NWSMedford, @CalTransHQ, @CaltransDist3, @CaltransD2, @CAL_FIRE, @Cal_OES, @CalOESInland, @CA_DWR, plus sheriff's offices and other local agencies near you.
- Emergency preparedness information can be found at ready.gov
The National Weather Service is predicting most areas in the valley will see three to four inches of rain between Saturday and Monday, while the Sierra crest receives between 10 and 15 inches of rain or the equivalent as snow. Snow levels will be see-sawing as the storm progresses, starting low tonight before rising above pass levels by Saturday evening. Snow levels will fall sharply on Monday, with another system expected Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect flooding in all the usual places, and some unusual places as well.
#CAStorm moves in Sat, heaviest on Sun. Here's a look at a timing forecast. Additional storms past Mon will lead to major flooding #cawx pic.twitter.com/FDATHrJuBD
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 6, 2017