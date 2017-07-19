Brush Fire Burns Near California Park In Chico

Cal Fire Butte County is reporting on Twitter that forward progress has been stopped in the 100-acre brush fire currently burning east of the California Park area of Chico.

We have just received confirmation from Cal Fire spokeswoman Maryann Aldrich that no evacuation orders have been issued. However, she said evacuation warnings are in place for Stilson Canyon Road, Summit Ridge Terrace and Siena Ridge Loop. Again, according to Aldrich, no evacuation orders have been issued in the area, but there are evacuation warnings in place for residents on Stilson Canyon Road, Summit Ridge Terrace and Siena Ridge Loop.

Aldrich also confirmed that there is a road closure on Highway 32 between Bruce Road and about and half miles eastward to the intersection with Humboldt Road.