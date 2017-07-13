Blue Dot 63

Josh Willis has business cards that his wife made for him. His job title? "Idiot Leftist Scientist." Dave finds out why in this fun and fascinating interview with Willis, who was honored by President Obama with a Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers in 2009. A NASA/JPL Oceanographer and climate scientist, Josh uses comedy and improvisational skills honed in theater classes and at workshops from the Second City Comedy group to help him bridge the gap with people who are skeptical of climate science. Find out about OMG -- it's not what you think...as well as the adventures of Dick Dangerfield and Guy Scientist (with half hearted apologies to Garrison Keillor) in this light hearted look at a heavy subject -- climate change.