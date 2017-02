Blue Dot 44

There are famous real life addresses that most of us know, like 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but there is also a fictional one that I bet you also know – 221B Baker Street. Walk up the seventeen steps with us now as we visit with the many iterations of a certain consulting detective and his Boswell – it’s time to talk about the world of Sherlock Holmes, Dr. John H. Watson, and the women who understand them. Meet The Baker Street Babes – it’s all new and all blue – just like a Carbuncle.