Avalanche Buries Italian Ski Resort; Rescue Operations Underway

An avalanche in central Italy has buried a ski resort, leaving 30 people missing and prompting a frantic rescue effort.

The avalanche appeared to be triggered by four earthquakes that shook the Abruzzo region on Wednesday, says Christopher Livesay, reporting for NPR from Rome. The disaster struck in the same mountainous region where a powerful earthquake last summer killed nearly 300 people.

"The wall of snow blasted the Hotel Rigopiano ski resort as roughly 30 guests and employees slept," Livesay reports. "The civil protection agency told Italian news agency ANSA that there were 'many dead' beneath the snow and rubble, in the central Italian town of Farindola.

"Narrow mountain roads and icy weather are hampering rescue efforts," he says.

The first rescuers to reach the hotel traveled on skis, ANSA reports, while more teams followed by helicopter.

Footage of the hotel's interior showed hallways filled with snow, skylights cracking beneath the weight of the snow above and walls that had been smashed through by the force of the avalanche.

Here's video, via The Guardian:

Italian media are reporting that some guests at the Hotel Rigopiano managed to send text messages after the avalanche trapped them inside the hotel.

One message, according to local media reports, came from a couple who said, "Help, we're dying of cold."

One survivor, according to ANSA, told rescuers he was spared by the avalanche because he stepped outside to get something from his car, but that his wife and children were trapped inside.

The AP notes that there are other rescue efforts active in the region, which "has been pummeled by more than a meter (three feet) of snow in recent days":



"[Storms] have knocked out power and phone lines and blocked roads, isolating towns and hamlets. " 'We have been abandoned by everyone!' marveled one resident from the province of Teramo, Daiana Nguyen, on Sky TG24. 'They talk about sending in the army: Thirty to 40 men came with shovels. We need heavy machinery.' "Nguyen said people have been stuck in their homes for days."



Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has urged the authorities to "multiply their efforts" and work to reach trapped people — both in the hotel and in the neighboring hamlets — as quickly as possible.

