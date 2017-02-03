After You Die, What Happens To The Digital You?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part II

About Adam Ostrow's TED Talk

Many of us have a second self, a virtual personality composed of posts and tweets stored in the cloud. Adam Ostrow asks: What happens to that personality after you die?

About Adam Ostrow

Adam Ostrow is the editor-in-chief at Mashable, a role in which he is responsible for defining and implementing strategic initiatives across the organization.

Ostrow has been quoted by numerous mainstream media outlets, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, USA Today and The Times of London.



GUY RAZ, HOST:

By the way, last week we asked for audio messages of your screen stories, about a time when your digital life bumped up against your real one. Here's some of what you said.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: I got text - pick up my phone and started texting back without ever waking up.

UNIDENTIFIED UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: One of the ladies in admin, like, cornered me while I'm working in the office and she's like, hey I saw that blog post that you wrote about us. I was like, what?

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: I spent a weekend with a girl translating our conversation through my phone.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: I snapchatted myself en route to dinner, and it was obvious that I lied to my other friends.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: It is ridiculous how much I hate this persona of this person online.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: And I said, sir, when the machines rise up, you will be the first one to walk willingly into their claws because a computer told you to go left and so you did.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #4: I was totally embarrassed. I couldn't believe that I had sent her this text. This is so unlike me to do this, and now I am about to marry her next year.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #4: The same is true for friends at work. I've got a good friend who - she met her husband on eHarmony, and it occurred to me that playground after playground must be populated by e-babies. The Internet seems to literally be making us. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.