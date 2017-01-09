4:50 p.m.: Current North State Road Closures

State Route 96 has reopened near Gottville after workers removed boulders that fell on the roadway.

State Route 128 is closed in both directions west of Winters due to a washout. State Route 162 is closed between Aguas Frias Road to the Butte/Glenn county line due to flooding.

State Route 3 is closed between Callahan and Coffee Creek, and 89 is closed through Lassen Park

Officials are considering opening the Sacramento Weir in the next few hours. The action would reduce urban flood risks send floodwaters into the Yolo Bypass for the first time since 2005. Flooding is expected to rise above flood stage at Tehama Bridge, Vina-Woodson Bridge and at Ord Ferry.

Currently, chain controls are in effect on Highway 3, three miles south of Douglas City, Highway 36 from 4 miles west of Westwood to the Junction with 44, and in several places between Platina and Mad River, on Highwau 44 between Viola and the Boguard Ranger Station; Highway 70 at Blairsden; on Highway 89 southeast of McCloud, and three miles east of Greenville; on route 139 20 miles north of Canby and along on 299, 10 miles west of Burney; 299 remains closed at French Creek due to a landslide.