4 College Basketball Coaches Arrested In Bribery Case; Adidas Exec Also Named

Federal agents have arrested former NBA star Chuck Person and several other college basketball coaches, in a bribery and fraud case that also involves sports management agents and a top executive at Adidas. In all 10 people were arrested.

Describing the "dark underbelly of college basketball," Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim of the Southern District of New York said investigators believe bribes were paid both to lure top recruits to elite programs — and to affiliate those players with sportswear deals at those universities.

The picture painted by the charges brought today is not a pretty one," Kim said. "Coaches at some of the nation's top programs soliciting and accepting cash bribes; managers and financial advisers circling blue-chip prospects like coyotes; and employees of one of the world's largest sportswear companies secretly funneling cash to the families of high school recruits."

By gaining access to top recruits, Kim said, some of those involved in the scheme sought to control them and to command cash payments over their choice of a college — and by extension, the apparel they would wear as part of that school's endorsement and sponsorhip deal.

In addition to Person, who is an associate head coach at Auburn University, the arrested coaches include Lamont Evans, an assistant coach at Oklahoma State University; Emanuel "Book" Richardson, an assistant coach at the University of Arizona; and assistant coach Tony Bland of the University of Southern California.

Also arrested were James "Jim" Gatto, Adidas' director of global sports marketing for basketball and Merl Code, who reportedly has current or former ties to both Adidas and to Nike. The managers and advisers who were arrested include Christian Dawkins, Jonathan Brad Augustine, and Munish Sood.

Announcing the charges at a news conference Tuesday, Kim and federal investigators laid out their allegations about two fraudulent schemes: one that revolved between coaches, players, and the players' managers or advisers; and another that revolved between people affiliated with Adidas, players, and NCAA Division I universities.

The wide-ranging charges include allegations that bribes were paid to high school athletes and/or their families to extract the student-athletes' commitment to play basketball for certain universities. The allegations also say that universities agreed to "provide athletic scholarships to student-athletes who, in truth and in fact, were ineligible to compete as a result of the bribe payments."

