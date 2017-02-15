There are currently about 350 people remaining at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds following the downgrade of the Oroville Dam evacuation order to an evacuation warning, according to Amanda Ree, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeastern California. She says the Fairgrounds will remain open and that the Red Cross will continue to be in an “emergency response posture.” If an evacuation order is put back into place, their response will grow to meet the need and more shelters will open. The Silver Dollar Fairgrounds was over capacity yesterday with about 1,800 people. Ree says they have beds for 1,650. She says their big message now is urging people to prepare by collecting items they would need in the event of an evacuation, including prescription medications, supplies for children, and any other personal items to make them comfortable. She says the Oroville Dam crisis continues to be a “dynamic, tenuous situation.”
350 Remain At Silver Dollar Shelter; Red Cross Urges Preparedness
By NSPR staff • 45 minutes ago