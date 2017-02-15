350 Remain At Silver Dollar Shelter; Red Cross Urges Preparedness

By NSPR staff 45 minutes ago
  • Set-up Monday at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds evacuation center.
    Set-up Monday at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds evacuation center.

There are currently about 350 people remaining at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds following the downgrade of the Oroville Dam evacuation order to an evacuation warning, according to Amanda Ree, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeastern California. She says the Fairgrounds will remain open and that the Red Cross will continue to be in an “emergency response posture.” If an evacuation order is put back into place, their response will grow to meet the need and more shelters will open. The Silver Dollar Fairgrounds was over capacity yesterday with about 1,800 people. Ree says they have beds for 1,650. She says their big message now is urging people to prepare by collecting items they would need in the event of an evacuation, including prescription medications, supplies for children, and any other personal items to make them comfortable. She says the Oroville Dam crisis continues to be a “dynamic, tenuous situation.”

Related Content

What Should Be In Your Emergency Kit?

By NSPR staff 1 hour ago

Being prepared means being equipped with the proper supplies you may need in the event of an emergency or disaster. Keep your supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.

At a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below:

Mandatory Oroville Dam Evacuations Reduced To Warning

By Feb 14, 2017

Mandatory evacuation orders for Oroville and surrounding areas downstream have officially been downgraded to an evacuation warning. The announcement was made by Butte County Sherriff Kory Honea during a press conference in Oroville this afternoon. Honea said the change in evacuation status is effective immediately. Those displaced can now return to their homes and businesses can resume their operations.

Evacuation Warning Remains For Communities Around Oroville Dam

By Capital Public Radio 5 hours ago

Evacuation warnings: 

  • Oroville Area: Downtown Oroville and Thermalito, the areas south of Lincoln Blvd on the west side of Lincoln to Ophir Road. 
  • All low lying areas around the Feather River, which includes Gridley, Biggs, Yuba City, Loma Rica, and anywhere south of Butte County along the River. We will provide more specific information later.
  • All jurisdictions of Yuba County and Sutter County