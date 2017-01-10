2:40 p.m.: Current North State Road Closures

Chains are currently required on all trans-sierra highways with the exception of State Route 299. State Route 20 is closed east of Nevada City, and Interstate 80 is closed east of Colfax, also due to heavy snow and high winds creating white-out conditions.

Between the valley and coast, there are also few options. 299 remains buried under a slide at French Creek, with another slide reported at 1:30 this afternoon near Helena.

On State Route 36, Chain controls are in place about 5 miles west of Platina. A landslide has closed one lane east of Forest Glen and flooding is reported near Dinsmore.

Highway 20 remains open to the coast.

Further south, Route 128 remains closed just west of Winters due to a washout.

In the valley, localized flooding is creating problems in most of the usual areas, especially near the Sacramento River.

Highway 162 is closed due to flooding from three miles west of 99 to the Glenn County line.

Authorities warn that as little as six inches of moving water can wash away a car and a foot of water can take down high clearance vehicles.