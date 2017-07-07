222,000 Jobs Added To U.S. Payrolls In June; Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.4 Percent

An estimated 222,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in June, according to the monthly employment report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent — a 16-year low that was hit in May.

"Since January, the unemployment rate and the number of unemployed are down by 0.4 percentage point and 658,000, respectively," the BLS says.

The agency singled out in health care, social assistance, financial activities, and mining as sectors where jobs were added.

