10 People Injured After Taxi Hits Pedestrians In Near Boston Airport

Updated at 3:10 p.m. ET

A taxi driver apparently accidentally plowed into a group of pedestrians near Boston's international airport, leaving 10 people injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.

David Procopio, a police spokesman, said the 56-year-old cab driver who had been at the wheel of the vehicle remained at the scene and was being interviewed by authorities, according to the Associated Press.

Procopio said the crash occurred in the taxi-waiting area and that the cause of the incident was under investigation.

The Boston Globe reports that the incident, which occurred about 1:40 p.m., that 10 people were seriously enough hurt to be taken to local hospitals. The newspaper quotes police officials as saying there was nothing to suggest that the crash was intentional.

The AP adds, quoting local media, that the accident likely occurred when the driver hit the gas instead of the brake pedal.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported earlier may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record, and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

